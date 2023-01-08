.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA North Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for February polls, Prince Ned Nwoko, has promised to empower one million youths with N50 million yearly for four years if elected as a Senator.

Nwoko who made the promise while addressing over 10,000 youths drawn from the party structure, community youth leadership, the physically challenged and political support groups within the senatorial district, during the maiden edition of Delta North Youth Assembly, said the money would be released in three tranches for those who meet the requirements.

He said the would-be beneficiaries must show evidence of being entrepreneurs for two years, adding that their registered businesses must be capable of employing at least five persons each.

Nwoko held that the exclusive empowerment package was part of his agenda for Delta Northerners (Anioma nation), if he wins the election, adding that the document was already prepared for the establishment of Youth Agency to midwife the programme.

Saying that as a youth ambassador, the issues affecting youth were very dear to him, he said: “I already prepared the document, and once it is approved, it will establish a youth agency to take care of the youths for the next four years.

“We will employ one million youths every year. The criteria is that you must show that you have been an entrepreneur for only two years. The second condition is that you should be able to employ at least five youths.

“Each youth is going to get N50 million as empowerment package. It is real, this money will be given to those youths who qualify. You must have account and your business must be registered”.

To this end, he told the youths to vote for the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and all other candidates of the party in the general elections.

Nwoko said this was an opportunity for Anioma’s son in the person of Dr Okowa, to become the vice president of the country, saying; “irrespective of party affiliation, this is an opportunity to have Anioma’s son as vice president. Your support of Ned Nwoko for Senate is not enough to guarantee an effective representation if we don’t have Atiku as president.

“The plans we have for Anioma and indeed the entire youths of Nigeria cannot be implemented with the candidate of another party as the president.

“The PDP candidates is a complete team from the state House of Assembly to the presidency. We will work in unison to realise the ultimate objectives of rescuing Nigeria, and making life more comfortable for our youths.

“I will be the youth ambassador, I want to be able to speak for you on issues of education, health, and empowerment, among others.

“Please take the message of voting for PDP candidates to your families. We want Anioma to be different and Anioma will be different”.

In their separate remarks, representatives of youths from the nine local government areas in the senatorial district who spoke during the interactive session pledged to support all PDP candidates. They, however, highlighted the peculiar needs of their respective localities.

They urged Prince Ned Nwoko to ensure the dredging of the River Niger and execution of shore protection projects for coastal communities, particularly in Oshimili South and Ndokwa East Local Government Areas.