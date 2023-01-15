.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-LEADERS of all the 70 communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Saturday, endorsed all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections.

The leaders which include President Generals, Secretary Generals, Spokesmen, Youth Leaders and Women leaders of the 70 communities in the area, said their decision to endorse all candidates of the PDP was informed by the credibility and rich manifesto of the candidates.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, President General of Ewu Kingdom, Prof. Arthur Ekpokpo, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration in the state brought a lot of development to Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Ekpokpo who listed some of the projects including; Orere bridge (near completion), Ekrokpe-Urhiephron-Orhuwhorun road; ongoing Cottage Hospital project, Ovwor; ongoing Okwagbe-Otutuama-Esaba-Ophorigbala road; construction of several classrooms blocks; completed Ovwor-Effurun-Otor bridge; skills acquisition programmes and many others said the PDP deserved to be voted for in the February and March elections.

Seconding the motion which was unanimously adopted, Mr Michael Oghenegueke, President General of the Otughievwen community, said the APC-led Federal Government has brought hardship, adding that “the common man can no longer buy fuel, food nor travel from one place without fear of being attacked by men of the underworld”.

He said they would vote for all candidates of the PDP from the Presidency to the State House of Assembly in the 2023 elections.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Senator Ighoyota Amori for Senate Delta Central District; Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi for House of Representatives, Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency and Engr. Festus Utuama for Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli South Constituency.

Earlier, the Political Leader of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Olorogun John Oguma who hosted the meeting, charged leaders of the 70 communities to work together with other stakeholders as one family in the forthcoming election to deliver all PDP candidates.

Oguma assured the PDP would deliver democratic dividends to all the communities in form of infrastructure, employment and empowerment, insisting that “the PDP is the party that can reset and rebuild Nigeria.

While recalling how the Urhobo people worked as one family to vote for the late Olorogun Felix Ibru as the first civilian Governor of the State, he said; “so, I want us to work with that same spirit in Ughelli South Local Government Area to deliver all candidates of the party that have built bridges, roads, schools, empowered our people through appointments and skills acquisition”.

The PDP State House of Assembly Candidate in the Constituency, Mr Festus Utuama, who also spoke during the meeting, commended leaders of the 70 communities for the endorsement and urged them to talk to their subjects on the need to vote for all candidates of the PDP.

Chief Patrick Fovie, PDP Chairman, Delta Central, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Richard Kofi, Chairman, Ughelli South Local Government Council, Mr Michael Oshetigho, PDP Chairman in the area, Mr Paul Etaga, Coordinator of the Ughelli South Campaign Council, Dr. Lucky Avweromre, Chief Ovis Uto, Chief Gordons Okomite, Chief Solomon Ala, Chief Francis Aguonigho, Chief John Ewenede, Mrs Regina Ofigho, Mr Ojays Ojigho and many others attended the meeting.