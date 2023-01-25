.As APC chair urges electorate to collect PVCs

.Automobile tech association, NATA, okays too

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Traditionalists in Lagos State have declared their unalloyed support for the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and re-election of incumbent Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the February 25, and March general polls.

They also declared their commitment to the victory of the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and other candidates of the party.

The event was presided over by Oyinlomo Danmole, the Director-General of Lagos Religion Council of APC-Presidential Campaign Committee, PCC, held on Wednesday, at Lagos Television, LTV, Agidingbi, Alausa, Ikeja

It was attended by prominent traditional rulers, leaders and worshippers from across the state which included: Ifasegun Opemolua of Ikate Elegushi, Latif Ajose; Opeluwa Onido of Lagos, the Paramount Apena of Lagos, Isiaka Oludare, the Chairman of Ijinla Fraternity; Abu Elemoro Martins, Adebola Dosunmu; Akinsiku of Lagos, High Chief Musbau Durosimi; Oluwo Akola of Lagos, Mrs Folusho Oga, High Chief Alade Pedro and Ibikunle Ibrahim, Lagos State Chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, APC Vice Chairman (East), Tunde Aboyade, among others.

According to Opemoluwa, the league of traditional rulers and their teeming worshippers decided to throw their weight behind APC, especially its presidential candidate who is the foremost presidential candidate in acknowledgement of the progressive leadership in Lagos State and capabilities.

He explained that, hitherto, the traditional worshippers have been offering prayers and sacrifices to the gods for Tinubu’s victory in the election which is exactly a month away, noting that they will not relent in their sincere pursuit of his success and other candidates of the party.

According to Opemuluwa: “We, the traditionalists have spoken and what did we say,? we said that our father, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our candidate. We’ve been rooting for his victory before now and we won’t stop. We have been offering sacrifices and we will do that on Sunday.”

He expressed his optimism about Tinubu’s success as he prayed to God to keep renewing Tinubu’s strength as he prepares to take over the country’s mantle of leadership.

However, the traditional leaders utilized the medium to renew their demand for the declaration of August 20 as a public holiday as Traditionalists “Isese” Day.

Talking to the organizers and party leaders in attendance Opemolua said: “We will send you a message and it’s our hope that you will relay it to the governor. We want August 20 to be declared a public holiday for Isese Day.

“The House of Assembly has passed it. What is left is the governor’s assent. Please, tell Sanwo-Olu to answer us. That is our demand. Osun has declared it and we want Lagos state to do the same.”

The convener, Danmole commented that the meeting with the traditionalists was a matter of necessity having held similar meetings with the Christian and Muslim leaders for the same course and also in a bid to ensure that the directorate leaves no stone unturned in garnering support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and other candidates.

He charged them not to only come out en-masse on election days but sought their understanding of the forthcoming election which he described as a special for Lagos being the first time it will be producing a presidential candidate.

According to Danmole: “It’s not just coming out en- masse is to know that this election is special for people of Lagos State because this is the first time we are having a presidential candidate and for the governorship, it’s a walkover.

“We are going to win this election in the state, we are going to win nationally. But for Lagosians to be able to ask for what they want. We’ve been challenged by other states who do not have so many voters that they are going to have more (votes) than us so that is why out of our over seven million votes we are going deliver. 60 per cent to 70 per cent per cent and.

“That is about 3 million to 4 million votes so that at the end of the day we will show that we are behind our candidate, our leader and mentor who have demonstrated a lot of capacity, vision and intelligence in Lagos”

Responding, Ojelabi, who led other state executive members to the event, commended the traditional worshipers for pitching their tent with the party, especially with their declaration of support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

He added that their endorsement confirms their acknowledgement of the progressive leadership and governance the party has been offering since 1999.

“I am more than impressed with the turnout and endorsement by traditionalists. It is a clear indication of the acceptability of APC candidates both the presidential and our gubernatorial candidates.

“They have expressed their joy and willingness to partner with us knowing full well that they are part and parcel of this particular state and the community and the need for everyone to come on board and be able to contribute to the basket having been satisfied with what this administration has done since 1999 till date,” Ojelabi said.

He added that their endorsement was also a testament to the progressive governance in the state which has seen Lagos ranking too among the comity of states and growing economies.

Ojelabi referenced some developmental projects in the state which included the recently commissioned Imota Rice Mill, Lagos Deep Seaport, and Blue Line rail among others.

He assured the traditionalists that their demand for a public holiday will be met as he urged them to sustain their support for the party and use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs to do what is expected of them at the polls.

In another event, the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, Lagos State Chapter, also declared support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, at an event held at The Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Council (ICC), 58/60 Oduduwa Crescent, GRA Ikeja Lagos.

The NATA Chairman said they have over 100,000 members across the state and would be fully ready to work for Tinubu for President and Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Members of the Association displayed their PVCs for everyone to see and assured the ICC that they would fully mobilize their members to vote for all APC candidates across the state.