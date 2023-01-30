....As Rev. Ajayi calls for free polls—NUJ president

By Innocent Anaba

NATIONAL President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, weekend, tasked journalists to be professional in the discharge of their duties, as the general elections draw near, urging them to ensure peace and accountability in the land.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly remodelled NUJ Secretariat, Lagos Council, alongside the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Reverend Esther Ajayi, and other dignitaries, Isiguzo said: “Nigerian journalists must discharge their duties, as the general elections draw near. Whatsoever it will take to have peace and accountability in the land, we must pursue it.

“I am so excited and filled with joy to be part of this special event coming after the NUJ Delegates Conference, where the NUJ Constitution was reviewed and strengthened. We are not surprised because we all know that Lagos is the heartbeat of journalism in Nigeria.”

Rev. Ajayi calls for free polls

In her remarks, Reverend Mother Ajayi said: “I can tell you for free that the elections will go on well without any problem.

“It is also important for all Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, as prayer alone is not enough.

“I have representatives of all political parties in my church so, everybody is my friend.”

Meanwhile, former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who was the Father of the Day said, he was grateful to God for using Reverend Mother Ajayi to assist the union in making its dreams come through.

Earlier, Lagos NUJ Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, appreciated everyone for their presence.