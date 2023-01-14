Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Mr Isah Jere Idris has warned election-duty personnel against compromises, saying the service would sanction erring personnel.

The CGIS gave the warning on Saturday at the Passing Out Parade of 1,800 personnel from the Immigration Training School, Kano and Customs Training College, Kano.

The personnel had recently gone through the 23rd NIS Pre-Basic Course.

Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Tony Akuneme in a statement said the CGIS, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to remain guided by the trainings they received as well as the agency’s rules of engagement in their conducts.

Represented at the event by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources Management, Babangida Usman, the immigration boss noted that the current management has continued to demonstrate huge commitment to human capacity development.

He said the efforts are aimed ensuring that the Service produces a professional workforce that would be sufficiently capable to confront emerging challenges in Border Security and Migration Management matters.

“The CGI emphasized on the need for the personnel to avoid compromise in the cause of their duty, especially with the 2023 general elections at hand, reiterating that the Service cannot afford to go back to the era of nonchalance and arbitrary abuse of duty call, which demands commitment and bravery.

“He charged them to remain apolitical and ensure non-Nigerians are not allowed to participate in the election exercise”, the statement added.

According to the CGIS, the event was the first of its kind in the history of the Service, noting that never has the Service ever trained such a number of personnel at once.

Some dignitaries at the event included the Nigeria Consulate General to Benin Republic and that of Niger Republic, Zonal Coordinator Zone B, Brigade Commander, 3 Infantry Brigade Kano, very senior functionaries of the Kano State Government as well as heads of other security and military agencies in the state.