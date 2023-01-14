Owa of ldanre, Pba Fredrick Aroloye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Disturbed by political violence in the Idanre council area of Ondo state, the Paramount traditional ruler of the town, the Owa of ldanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, has threatened to invoke curses on sponsors and perpetrators, if they failed to stop forthwith.

Oba Aroloye, at a meeting with political parties, their leaders and top politicians held at the palace, expressed concern over the bloody clash between the members of the leading political parties in the council area.

He equally expressed sadness that hoodlums were turning his kingdom into a war zone because of their individual political ambitions.

The monarch said that the meeting was called “ to ensure peace continues to reign in the land in the wake of some inconvenient situations that occurred in the area recently.

While warning all politicians in town to eschew all forms of crisis, Oba Aroloye, asked the police to arrest those found with dangerous weapons and intimidate the people across the town.

He appealed to concerned parties to withdraw previous cases with the police to facilitate reconciliation ahead of the election.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the council, Kayode Aroloye, said that Political parties and their candidates in the council area are to sign a peace accord next week Monday, January 16th, 2023.

Aroloye, said the community could no longer condone the rising menace of thuggery and destruction of property orchestrated by parties’ supporters.

He asked the “political leaders to hands off intervening for arrested suspects and allow the law to take its course to serve as deterrence to others.

Aroloyes said the community could no longer condone the rising menace of thuggery and destruction of property orchestrated by parties’ supporters.

The Chairman told the political leaders to hand off intervening for arrested suspects and allow the law to take its course to serve as deterrence to others.

Present at the meeting includes the states chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, the House of Representatives member, Tajudeen Adefisoye, the PDP House of Representatives, Candidate, Festus Olarewaju Akingbaso and other political party members and leaders.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress candidate for House of Representatives Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Adefisoye, had alleged that he was attacked by supporters of the PDP Candidate for the House of Representatives, Akingbaso.

But the PDP, in response accused the federal lawmaker of inviting soldiers to the town following which several people were injured and property destroyed.

But the ruling APC in the state had denied the attack by soldiers, saying that they only came for fact-finding after the federal lawmaker, who is the deputy chairman, the House Committee on Army, formally reported the attempt on his life to the Brigade Commander of Owena Cantonment and soldiers were dispatched to the scene for assessment.

The state police command had threatened to arrest those involved in the breakdown of law and order in the town.