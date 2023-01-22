By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Abba, son of Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje has promised an end to inefficient federal representation for the people of Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa federal constituency in Kano state, if elected in next month’s federal legislative elections.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate made the pledge Sunday in Abuja at a media parley.

If elected, Ganduje will take over from Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, who is serving the federal constituency for the fourth term.

Abba Ganduje, an Eletrical Engineering graduate of American University of Sharjah, UAE, Master of Communications Management from Buckinghamshire New University, United Kingdom, with vast expertise in Telecommunications sector in Nigera and abroad, believes that his experiences both in private and public sector will help to lift humanity and in the course of his assignment as a federal lawmaker.

At a brief interactive session with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Abba Ganduje who had recently empowered some of his constituents with various valuable items said he would serve the people of the constituency diligently and impact lives positively if elected.

According to the younger Ganduje, his well-articulated programmes will be tailored to address the deprivations that the people of Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gadu constituency had suffered over the years under the incumbent lawmaker.

“I wish to say this is not just the usual deceptive campaign theatrics of politicians. This is not also to engage in unfulfilled promises at every election season like this. I intend to serve through effective and efficient representation and by bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/RiminGadu constituency”, he said.

The APC candidate said he would, at all times, bring into focus the concerns of his people on the floor of the Green Chamber.

“Getting to the National Assembly on my people’s mandate by God’s grace, my programmes will come through the promotion of legislation that will address our peculiar needs and through direct personal interventions to support the great people of my constituency.

Abba Ganduje said his direct personal interventions would be focused on supporting the weaker members of the constituency in the areas of their health needs, education, empowerment, employment among others.

When asked about his chances of winning the February 25th election, the APC candidate said he strongly believed the people of the constituency would support his aspiration and vote for him to represent them in 2023.

“The people of my constituency are yearning for a change and they have assured me of their support to bring about the needed change that will usher in quality representation and development.

“I am confident of victory Insha Allah. I have engaged with the real voters and because they trust us, and because we will be accountable, I will not run away from them, so they have promised me massive votes to change the equation and replace inefficiency in Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/ Rimin Gado Federal Constituency area of Kano state.

“For me, I will be an active member of the House who would not be there to warm the seats, remain a spectator but an effective member whose impact would be felt by the people of my constituency, state and the Nation in general,” Abba Ganduje assured.