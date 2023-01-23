set agenda for guber candidates demand infrastructural devt

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

Ijaw communities under the umbrella of Ijaw Communities Peace and Development Organization, ICPDO, in Delta State, have set agendas for governorship candidates on various party platforms in the state to prioritize infrastructural development in the seemingly neglected riverine area of the state.

In a statement issued, yesterday, signed by the president of ICPDO, Mr Apamor Matthias, patron of the organization and bishop Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Delta State, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, noted that ICPDO was the voice for development in the riverine Delta.

The group emphasized that the organization was standing on the ground of mobilizing massive support for a gubernatorial candidate that would be ready to attend to the cries of the riverine people.

The statement reads in part: “ICPDO is an organization comprising both current and past community chairmen in riverine Delta State with the objective of drawing government attention to the underdevelopment meted out to riverine communities in Delta State.

“Our current demands for Delta’s riverine area are as follows: 1. Completion of the ongoing Bomadi-Gbaregolor-Esanma-Akugbene-Ezebiri-Gbekebor road project. 2. Completion of the ongoing Bomadi-Tuomo-Torugbene-Ojobo road project 3. Completion of the Ayakoromor bridge project and Edegbene-Ogriagbene-Ekogbene road project.

“Establishment of the Bomadi Polytechnic, human capacity building and electricity. These are our current demands and we’re ready to vote massively for the candidate that will reason with us in this regard”.

On the national scene, the group said: “this country has been bedevilled with thieves as presidents and governors and we don’t need any of them; anybody who is in this category as a candidate should not be voted for.

“Then, the Boko Haram factor, those who initiated the monster called Boko Haram in this country are enemies of Nigeria and should not be voted for as either president, governor, senator or any other office in the coming general elections”.