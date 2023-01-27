.As Social impact unveils documentary

By Juliet Umeh

As Nigeria rapidly approaches the national elections, the Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, on Thursday, urged candidates vying for political offices to carry them along in development and implementation of national policies.

The CSOs made the call in Lagos yesterday, at the pre-screening of a documentary,’ UNTOLD IMPACT,’ produced by one of the CSOs, Social Impact Consulting.

The ‘UNTOLD IMPACT,’ is a seven-episode documentary on the role of civil society in national development.

In her address, CEO, Social Impact Consulting, Mrs Efua Elens-Edeh, said that it is important for politicians to understand the critical role of CSOs .

She said: “As we rapidly approach the national elections, it is important for politicians to understand the critical role of CSOs.

“Most times, discussing the third sector is used as a talking point to promote an agenda.

“Since we are currently in the election season, this documentary further communicates a message to political candidates to involve CSO in the development and implementation of national policies,” Elens-Edeh said.

Speaking on the documentary, ‘UNTOLD IMPACT,’ she said it will enable the general public to understand the contributions of the CSOs and also change their misconceptions.

According to her, “With varied perceptions of CSOs, it creates a vacuum of distrust that would impede holistic citizens’ contribution in fundraising and volunteer engagement to promote national development.

“This varied messaging on CSOs negatively affects the civic space such as freedom of speech, association and expression. This results in advocacy organisations and civil rights defenders being attacked by state actors through physical and judicial harassment, cyber bullying which results in self-censoring.

“To address the disconnect between CSOs and public knowledge of their critical role in democracy and national development, Social Impact Consulting produced UNTOLD IMPACT.”

She explained that the episodes include an introduction to the role of CSOs in education, health, nutrition while the final three episodes addressed marginalized groups; youths, women and persons with disability.

She added: “The documentary was powered by Ford Foundation, MacArthur foundation, Open Society Initiative West Africa, Luminate and the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua foundation.”