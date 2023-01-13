By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his call to foreign government representatives in the country not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

President Buhari cautioned on foreign interference while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, charged the new foreign diplomats to keep their activities and concerns within the limits of their calling and the reasons for being sent to Nigeria.

President Buhari, said: “I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general elections itself.

“I wish you all success in your respective tours of duty and at the same time encourage you to take time to enjoy the unique nature and culture at your disposal as you travel across our country,” he said.

He also told the ambassadors that Nigeria was working closely with ECOWAS to deal with insecurity in the West African region as well as implementing strategies to contain the spate of unconstitutional changes in government within the region.

He called for cooperation and collaboration from the countries to overcome challenges in West Africa.

President Buhari invited friendly countries to “Support efforts to address the problem of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance.”

The President told the ambassadors that Nigeria, no doubt, enjoys very cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations and cooperation with their respective countries, commending the roles of their predecessors who demonstrated diligence and commitment to advance these causes.

and Plenipotentiary with dedication, to the best of their knowledge and belief, and for the mutual benefit of our countries.”

Wishing Nigeria peaceful, free and fair elections, the Ambassadors extended their goodwill to the President on his remaining days in office.