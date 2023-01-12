Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Mr Isah Jere Idris has tasked border communities on the need to be eternally vigilant and avoid infiltration ahead of the February/March general elections.

The CG gave the charge on Thursday when he visited some border communities Ogun state.

Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Tony Akuneme in a statement said the CG “interacted with stakeholders on the need for vigilance and security awareness as the country approaches the general election”.

Earlier, at the ground breaking of the proposed Abeokuta Passport office of the NIS, Idris noted that the project was timely stressing that it would enhance passport processing and production for the benefit of the people of Ogun state.

Pledging commitment to better service delivery to Nigerians, the CG commended the government and people of the state for their unflinching support to the Immigration Service and enjoined them to always stand for the progress of the nation.

“The CG also paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Ogun State Dr Dapo Abiodun and the Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo 111.

“The CGIS rounded up his tour of Immigration formations in Zone A (Lagos and Ogun states) with a working visit to the passport offices in Ikoyi and Alausa as well as the new passport front office in Alimosho to be commissioned soon by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“Mr Jere equally paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of lagos Oba Akiolu as well as the Oniru of Lagos before departing to Abuja”, the statement added.