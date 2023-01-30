Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its commitment to interrogating the ‘Renewed Hope’ action plan of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC will on Thursday host a national farmers stakeholders engagement and mobilization summit in Abuja.

The event which is organized by the Agro Commodities Directorate of the campaign council will have in attendance, leaders of farmers associations and groups from across the country who will be speaking on Tinubu’s manifesto.

They will also be discussing the strategies adopted in mobilizing farmers from all over the country and how to deliver their votes for the APC candidate.

Secretary of the Agro Commodities Directorate, Mr RetsonTedheke, said the summit will also have in attendance, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, APC’s National Working Committee and officials of the presidential campaign council.

Tedheke disclosed that the directorate in its mobilization efforts has mobilized 201,735 farmers who will in turn mobilize 25 voters each for the polling for a total of 5 million votes for Asiwaju/Shettima.

According to him, “we also expect about 500,000 farmers leaders, grassroots mobilizers across all agricultural commodities associations, groups and cooperatives to deliver a combined number of 12, 500,000 farmers votes for Asiwaju/Shettima.

“All the national farmers associations, groups and cooperatives will mandate all their zonal leaders who is expected to cascade same to state, local governments, wards and polling units for mobilization and votes for the APC candidate.”

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar Mahmood, who is a co-Director of the Agro Commodities Directorate, noted the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in Agriculture and added that farmers’ support for Asiwaju/Shettima was to build on the existing milestones of the APC administration.

Also, National President, Maize Association of Nigeria, (MAAN), Alhaji Bello Abubakar Annur, said his association is out to support the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket by mobilizing its members to vote for the APC candidate in order to continue to enjoy the support MAAN is getting from the APC led administration.

National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, (RIFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, recalled President Muhammad Buhari’s support for rice farmers adding that they are working to ensure Asiwaju’s victory in the poll in order for his association to enjoy more government support.