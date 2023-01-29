.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, and the leader of the Presidential Women Campaign Council, PWCC, Senator Fatimat Rasaki, have commenced a door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Ekiti.

The duo said Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were capable of transforming Nigeria due to their abundant experience, adding that electorates must collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to exercise their civic duty in the poll.

Speaking in one of their meetings held in Ado-Ekiti, Rasaki said: “This is a clarion call to support a team that symbolises the competence, integrity and experience required to further transform the nation and make Nigeria a pride of all citizens. I want to categorically state that we have put series of efforts in place at ensuring a resounding victory at the poll by next month and we are very optimistic that Tinubu would emerge victorious at the 2023 poll.

“Parts of our strategic efforts are the door-to-door mobilisation train of the Presidential Women Campaign Council where I serve as Chairman, Operation and Logistics. We are doing all these to evangelise the message of renewed hope through sensitisation programme for millions of youths, men, women and religious bodies across the country”.

Under this sensitisation programme, we are recording huge acceptance and support and these are laudable.

“Having realised that the 2023 polls remains the most significant polls in the history of the country, it is our duty to ensure that mediocre candidates are not elected in place of those with prerequisite leadership qualities, and are genuinely committed to providing good governance and developmental services to the people. I call on all and sundry to come together in this onerous task to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the APC as the elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want to state vividly that our candidate, Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima are people-oriented, credible, accessible and respectful to rule of law, equity and God fearing. Your vote for Tinubu is tantamount to a greater Nigeria.

“We at the PWCC are also touring all nooks and crannies of the country to galvanise massive grassroots support for our vision and objectives, which are for the overall good of citizens.

“I will not conclude this speech without seizing this opportunity to call on all registered voters in Ekiti State and even across the country, who are yet to collect their PVCs to go and get it at your various wards across the state; this is the instruction of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“I believe that with our efforts and impacts so far and still ongoing, the outcome of 2023 elections will be favourable to the APC at all levels and will be recorded as most free, fair, credible and exceptional in history of Nigeria.”