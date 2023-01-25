By Tunde Oso

A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Tony Amechi, has described the celebrated defection of some members of the party christened: Delta Unity Group, DUG, to the major opposition, the All Progressives Congress, APC as a dance of shame and time-wasting, adding that, nothing can stop the broom party from being randomly “disgraced at the polls.”

“With or without that bunch called DUG, the APC will taste the bitter pill of defeat come March 11, 2023”, Amechi said.

Chief Amechi, who is the Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TOF revealed this in a statement to Vanguard on Wednesday from London, United Kingdom, noting that those who claimed to have defected to the APC were all spent forces, who have outlived their political relevance and seeking what he called rehabilitation in other groups because the PDP has outgrown them by all standards.

The Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom noted, “Politics is dynamic with a life of its own and nobody owns any party and when it grows beyond your reach, the next thing for such person or group of persons is to seek a low hanging fruit” and to this end, he described the defected politicians as “old feathers of the PDP that has been shed long ago.”

“A time came,” according to the philanthropist and industrialist, “when the law of diminishing returns set in, in the socio-political activities of men and the right thing to do is to exit when the ovation is high,” adding, “that group that call itself DUG waited until they became liabilities to the PDP but the ‘M.O.R.E.’ won’t pander to their blackmail and this accounted for their inglorious exit and the PDP is happy to miss them.”

Chief Amechi, who is also the Owan of Umusadege Utagba-Uno kingdom, advised the APC to brace up for imminent defeat at the polls, adding “Deltans have been able to see through the deceit of the frontrunners of the broom party in the state and beyond stressing that Delta State is one big PDP family and nobody can unbond the party that he said has taken the good people of the state through thick and thin in the past 24 years with track records of superlative service delivery in all fronts of governance to the people.

“If anybody in his or her wild dream tells you that one party will defeat the PDP in Delta State, tell that person to beg God for forgiveness because it’s a dream that can never come true. How can you defeat the peoples’ party; a party of the masses of Nigerians; the party that has in the past 24 years brought succour to the citizens, the party that has a magic wand to transform the lives of the people into prosperity for all and now M.O.R.E. that political party that will defeat Delta PDP is yet to be formed.

“Sheriff Oborevwhori and Monday Onyeme have all it takes in terms of popularity, general acceptance and capacity to win the forthcoming gubernatorial race in the state and the rest shall be history. We are on the verge of sending some persons permanently into political oblivion and erasing the memories of morbid lies and blackmail from the psyche of our people using the instrumentality of reformative service delivery to the good people of Delta State.

Recall that, the former Speaker of Delta State House Assembly, Hon. Olise Imegwu, had led other members of the first generation of PDP under the auspices of DUG to formally defect to the APC early in the week. Among the defectors were a two-term Ethiope East Chairman, Faith Majemite, Judith Enamurtor, Hon. Almona Isei, Hon. Paul Okpue and a host of others.

Chief Amechi in dismissing the long list of defectors stated that: “APC has no agenda to develop Delta State. They have no capacity or moral rectitude to perpetuate their lies because Nigerians are witnesses to their abysmal performance at the centre and we all know that the APC-led Federal government is a huge disaster that befell our country since 2015.

“Luckily for Nigerians, the PDP is handy to exit the nation from the woods of retrogression in which this disastrous government has plunged it,” the Aboh-born multiple titles holder stated.