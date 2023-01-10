Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, of Fountain University Osogbo, Osun state, Professor Amidu Sanni has disclosed that bitter politics was responsible for the inability of private universities to access federal government education grants.

He also disclosed that the university will confer honourary doctorate degrees on the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Oladayo Amao, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum at its 12th convocation ceremony.

Addressing newsmen at the University Senate Building in Osogbo on Monday ahead of the convocation ceremony, Professor Amidu said private universities apart from not making a profit is also contributing to national development by building human capacity.

There is a lot of bitter politics in Nigeria and it is unfortunate that the government, while establishing Tetfund, restricted it to only public varsities, so private institutions can’t benefit from federal government funds meanwhile all these students go for NYSC. I urge lawmakers in the country to also use the legislative framework and extend it to private institutions. We operate in Nigeria, train Nigerians and enhance nation-building.

While highlighting the various degrees to be awarded, he added that prominent Nigerians including the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Oladayo Amao, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum among others will be awarded doctorate degrees, (Honoris causa)

“For the 2021/2022 session, a total of 240 graduating students will be conferred with their first degree in various disciplines and 19 at the Postgraduate level, precisely a Master’s Degree. The breakdown is as follows: 17 in First Class, 88 in Second Class Upper, 107 S Second Class Lower, and 28 in Third Class.

“Four notable Nigerians are to be awarded honorary degrees. These are Alhaji Sulaimon Alao, Community Leader in Osogbo to be awarded a doctorate degree in Sociology (Honoris Causa); Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration; Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla, Honorary doctorate degree in sciences; Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State with a doctorate degree in Public Administration”, he added.