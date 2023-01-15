By Dapo Akinrefon

The Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG has accused some politicians and government of trying to scuttle the Yoruba struggle.

Publicity Secretary of the ARG, Kunle Famoriyo made this allegation in an exclusive interview with Sunday Vanguard.

When asked to comment on the crisis rocking the Yoruba Nation struggle, Famoriyo, admitted that there’s a need to clear the house for the movement to forge ahead.

Famoriyo said, “There is a need for the clearing of the house, for the movement to move ahead. Government and politicians are working hard to scuttle the Yoruba struggle. That is my take.”

Uncertain timeless ahead of ARG

In the wake Uncertain times lie ahead of Yoruba’s self-determination struggle following threats to the unity among its promoters. Many are concerned about the development, which seems to have left the once united fold divided. Already, key leaders of the platform, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, IOOW, through which the agitation is being promoted, have resigned, leading to questions on what could have informed the development.

Curiously, both the supporters and those opposed to the movement are interested in knowing the reasons for the crisis.

Specifically, three officials of the body, including its leader, Professor Banji Akintoye, Professor Wale Adeniran and Mr Maxwell Adeleye, recently resigned from their positions.

Their resignation sent shock waves across Yorubaland given their commitment to the struggle irrespective of their age.

Akintoye cited old age for quitting whileAdediran and Adeleye threw in the towel following alleged fraud allegations.

The leaders were accused of misappropriating funds meant for running IOOW activities, which led to their unceremonious exit.

Sunday Vanguard was reliably informed that they were accused of not being able to account for donations made by Nigerians in the Diaspora.

They have separately denied the accusations, expressing willingness to be investigated. Both Adeniran and Adeleye have dared anyone to come up with evidence of fraud against them which has deepened the crisis within the group.

Akintoye accused of selling out

A source knowledgeable in the operations of the group told Sunday Vanguard that Akintoye stepped aside after he was accused of not being able to account for funds at his disposal.

Another source, familiar with the Yoruba struggle, who spoke to Vanguard, accused Akintoye of selling out without offering details.

However, the octogenarian denied the allegations, insisting he left due to old age.

Akintoye, who headed IOOW, resigned and handed over the mantle of leadership to his deputy, Adeniran.

The professor of history and Second Republic senator, however, apologized that he was resigning when the movement was in crisis and prayed that Adeniran should bring everyone together and resolve all contending issues.

Akintoye, in a letter through the General Secretary of the group, Dr Tunde Amusat, said: “Dear Wale, I write this letter to you in your position as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa to congratulate you and the newly elected Executive Council of Ilana.

“I also, hereby, inform Ilana, through you, of my departure from further responsibilities in Ilana. I urge you and all others not to think that this step is a consequence of recent difficulties in Ilana.

“As you know better than any other person, I have been seeking for over a year now to take my leave from Ilana because combining the duties of Ilana with the duties of the greatly elevated demands of the self-determination struggle has been too heavy for me.

“I am greatly honoured that you as the closest person to me in Ilana, most Ilana members, and all Ilana committees have for months been urging me not to leave Ilana because, according to you all, Ilana is my special ‘baby’ in the whole self-determination struggle.

“But you would remember that at a special meeting of leaders of the self-determination struggle from all over the world about a month ago, you and all the other meeting participants agreed graciously that I should give up my duties in Ilana because of my heavy accumulation of duties.