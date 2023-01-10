Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The traditional ruler in Osogbo and Ede have attributed controversy trailing the ownership of the Osun state secretariat to politicians.

Some residents of Ede, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s hometown, were seen on social media laying claim to the ownership of the land where the secretariat was located.

They claimed that the nomenclature should change from Osun State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo which it was known since it was built by former Governor Bisi Akande to Abere, Ede insisting that the land belongs to Ede.

In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, a woman who was said to be an indigene of Ede, said “any jingle they want to do, they should let people know that it is Abere, Ede because it is not Osogbo land. We are not fighting but they should let the name sound on people’s ears that it is Abere, Ede.”

However, a statement jointly signed by the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and made available to our correspondent by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, posited that status quo remains on the matter.

The letter reads: “Our attention has been drawn to rumors and wild insinuations about the status of Osun State Government Secretariat. As royal fathers of Osogboland and Edeland, we affirm there is no conflict or controversy over the status, location, and naming of the state government Secretariat.

“We want to reassure our people that the status quo remains as the State Government has not acted in any way to deny any community of their rights and privileges. We blame political forces for attempting to politicize the issue to foment trouble and destabilize the state.

“We call on our people at home and abroad to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence across their communities. As royal fathers, we are convinced the Administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke has a genuine intention to deepen inter-community peace and partnership for the development of our dear state,” it added.