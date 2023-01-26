Funke Akindele

By Biodun Busari

Hoodlums stormed the popular Ikosi fruit market in Lagos and chase out Nollywood actress and the state Peoples Democratic Party’s deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Akindele popularly known as Jenifa was with her party’s team to campaign in the market located in the Kosofe local government area of the state.

Speaking on the incident, the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, confirmed that their campaign was cut short following the incident.

Jandor also disclosed during a meeting with the chief Imam of Ketu Central Mosque, that a security team member was stabbed while others, including journalists, were injured.

However, he confirmed that the actress left the campaign train while the team continued to move around the streets in the council.

PDP reacts

PDP Lagos spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, alleged that the local government chairperson sent the thugs to disturb their campaign.

He said: “Usually when we go to the market, Funke Akindele goes to the market to speak with the market women, and we know it is our right to be able to talk freely, a campaign to anybody.”

He alleged that the Ikosi LCDA Chairperson- Abolanle Bada, brought thugs to intimidate them.

He said, “the local government chairperson came into the market, used her car to block and brought a bunch of thugs to attack us in Kosofe local government, which is very, very sad; it is unbelievable we are not allowed to speak to people freely.”

“Under the new electoral act, we are free to campaign anywhere; this is Lagos, where we should be able to talk to everybody without intimidation or discrimination. That should not even happen,” he added.

APC responds

In its reaction, the spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, denied the allegations.

He said, “The PDP people are well known for their wild allegations; if people were attacked, I think it is what the security agencies would be interested in; I don’t think the solution is to take it to the media.”

“As far as we are concerned, we are not in the business of violence; our party is going for victory, so why should we be distracted by people who cannot even put their house in order and want to come into government.”