The Police Command in Kwara says it has rescued the Chairman of Oluwalose Community, Alhaji Tunde Buhari, who was kidnapped on Tuesday in Okolowo area of Ilorin.

Its Spokesperson, SP. Okansanmi Ajayi, made this known on Wednesday, saying that Buhari was one of the two victims kidnapped.

Ajayi said that the victim was rescued due to the efforts of officers and men of the command, in collaboration with other security stakeholders.

He said that the victim had been handed over to the family for a comprehensive medical examination.

According to him, this information becomes necessary to calm the nerves of the families and friends of the victim.

Ajayi assured them that the command has capacity to rescue the remaining victims rescued unharmed.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state has assured the good people of Kwara of their safety at all times.

“The commissioner advised members of the public to pay more attention to their personal security and be more conscious of their environment,” he said.