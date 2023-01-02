By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command on Sunday night rescued a kidnap victim identified as Alexander Plangnan and also recovered a stolen vehicle in the process.

Plangnan is a serving Permanent Secretary in the State and was abducted on Sunday night in his house in the State Lowcost area, Rantya, Jos South local government area of the State.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo said, “On 01/01/2023 at about 2130hrs, a distress call was received from a good Samaritan and a resident of State Low-cost, Jos South LGA, that one Engr. Alexander Plangnan ‘m’, the Permanent Secretary of Plateau State Ministry of Work was kidnapped in his official Hilux vehicle at the gate of his residence at State Low-cost by four unknown gunmen.

“Immediately after the report was received, the scene of the ugly incident was visited by the DPO Rantya, SP Ayuba Iliya, and the team, and the investigation was intensified.

Through the combined efforts of Rantya, Jengre Police Divisions, and the Anti-Kidnapping unit of Plateau State Command, the victim was rescued and his vehicle was recovered at Mista Ali area of Bassa LGA same day at about 2340hrs while the kidnappers fled.”

He however added that “one Jerry Moret ‘male’ who was knocked down by the hijacked Hilux vehicle controlled by the kidnappers during the process, has been taken to the hospital for medical attention. Efforts are on to the trail and apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

Alabo further stressed that “the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew Onyeka uses this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Plateau State residents to always avail the Police and other relevant security agencies with timely and useful information to nip crimes and criminality in the bud and improve security in the State.

“He urges Plateau residents to see security as everybody’s business and show commitment towards assisting the Police to wrestle crime in the State, they can do so by saying something when they see something.”