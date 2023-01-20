The Police Command in Plateau has rescued a traditional ruler, Rev. Isaac Wikili, the ‘Agwom Izere’, who was abducted by gunmen on Friday.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau disclosed this in statement made available to newsmen in Jos.

Alabo said that the traditional ruler was abducted from his residence at Angware, Jos East Local Government Area of the state early hours of Friday.

He said that two suspects had been arrested in connection with incidence and were being interrogated.

”This morning at about 1 a.m., we received a distressed call that gunmen forcefully entered the residence of Agwom Izare, Rev Isaac Wakili and kidnapped the paramount ruler.

”Police operatives led by the DPO of Angware Division, SP Timothy Bebissa, immediately mobilised to the scene to rescue traditional ruler but were engaged by the gunmen in a gun battle.

“One of our operatives sustained a gunshot injury and a civilian guard was also killed.

”In a relentless effort, the Police, other security agencies and community guards strategised, swung into action and rescued the traditional ruler unhurt.

”Two suspects in connection with the nefarious act have been arrested and currently under investigation,”he said.

Alabo said that the injured police officer was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a

hospital for autopsy.