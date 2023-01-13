Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Police Command in Lagos, have rescued three teenage girls from prostitution at the Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP. Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, identified the victims as Saviour, 14, Bright, 13 and Deborah, 12 (surnames withheld).

Hundeyin said that the girls were rescued on Jan. 8 at about 6:00 p:m when a patrol team noticed their suspicious movements within the area.

“Upon questioning, the girls revealed that they were fleeing the custody of a mistress who brought them from Akwa Ibom to Lagos under the guise of employment,” he said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the mistress locked the victims up and deny them food.

“Upon reaching Lagos, the girls were locked up by their mistress still at large in a hotel and starved for days as a means to force them into accepting prostitution.

“Contact has been established with the victims’ families,” he said.

He said that the Commander RRS, CSP. Olayinka Egbeyemi, has transferred the victims to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State command for further investigation.