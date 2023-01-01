.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Policemen on patrol in Delta state have rescued three kidnapped victims in Okuvo and Egborode communities along Warri – Sapele road.

In a statement by the state Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe said the policemen on patrol saw the kidnappers allegedly dragging the three into the bush, adding that they suspected they may have been kidnapped.

He said the police intervened and there was an exchange of fire which caused the kidnappers to abandon the victims and flee.

The police spokesman gave the ages of the rescued kidnapped victims as 49, 54 and 40 years respectively.

“On 31/12/2022, at about 0120hours, while police operatives attached to Orerokpe Division were on visibility patrol duty along Warri/Sapele road by Okuvo and Egborede Communities, they sighted some persons being dragged into the bush. The operatives suspected that they may have been kidnapped, so they trailed them into the bush. The hoodlums, upon realizing that the policemen were closing in on them, opened fire on the team, and the policeman equally responded. The hoodlums who could not withstand the firepower of the operatives abandoned the victims and escaped.”

He said the police also recovered a cut to size local gun found in a bag that fell from a Keke driving against the traffic in Warri.

“on 29/12/2022, while Police operatives attached to ‘A’ division Warri were on stop and search duty at the front of Daudu police outpost, Kpesu community Warri, they sighted a tricycle driving against traffic. In an attempt to stop them, the suspects dangerously maneuver the tricycle and escaped, but in the process, a black handbag fell from the tricycle. Upon searching the bag, one locally made cut-to-size pistol was recovered.”