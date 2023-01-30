…recovers 4 AK-47 riffles

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police command has paraded suspected criminals apprehended for committing various degrees of crime, ranging from murder, kidnapping, cultism, rape, armed robbery, and burglary within Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state.

Parading the suspects at the state headquarters of the Police, Eleyele, Ibadan on Monday, the spokesperson of the command, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that the suspects have admitted to the crimes and that intense investigations are currently ongoing to apprehend others who may be connected with the crimes.

The prime suspect, Success Samuel, who confessed to journalists to have committed the crime, said he was promised the sum of 4.5 million naira by his acomplise, now at large, who had required him to carry out the criminal act.

While briefing journalists before parading the suspects, Osifeso said, “On 3rd January, 2023 at about 0130hrs, a notorious robbery syndicate invaded a Community, at Alakia area, Ibadan with guns, cutlasses and some other dangerous weapons.

“The suspects broke into the Orolade family compound where they were attacked and dispossessed of cell phones, a huge sum of money and some other valuable items at gun point.”

“Regrettably, the head of the family whose name was later given as Moshood Orolade was brutally murdered in cold blood by the armed robbers before fleeing from the scene of crime.”

“However, as soon as a distress call was received at the Command Monitoring Unit, Ibadan about the criminal activity, a team of Police operatives from the Monitoring Unit were dispatched to hunt down the perpetrators of the dastardly criminal activity and in the process, the kingpin of the armed robbery syndicate who later identified himself as Samuel Success was arrested in his hideout.”

“The following exhibits, one english made double barrel pistol, eight live cartridges, one mortar and a piece of plank which were part of the weapons used for the armed robbery cum murder operation were recovered from the suspect.”

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and series of similar criminal activities he had masterminded with his fleeing syndicate members in different parts of Ibadan and in Oyo State. Investigation continues. Further developments will be communicated later.”

While speaking on the recovered 4 Ak-47 riffles and 40 live round ammunition, Osifeso said: “On 25th January, 2023, while on intelligence–led Patrol, a team of Police operatives attached to Ojongbodu Divisional Headquarters discovered a local armory embedded in a local shanty around Imini village via Oyo town.”

“The case was immediately transferred to the Command Monitoring Unit for escalation in concert with the human intelligence received from the good citizens, Four ‘4’ AK-47 Riffles and Forty rounds of live AK-47 ammunition loaded in three Magazines were recovered hidden under a debris of sand after the entire area was combed.”

“Intensive investigation is still in progress to demystify the criminal network. Further developments will be communicated later.”

The police spokesman, however, cautioned members of the public to be mindful of leaving out domestic items that may constitute weapon to intruders, while going indoors before bedtime at night, stressing that the slightest domestic item as a log of wood could become a weapon in the hands of criminal elements.