By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Tuesday, three suspected kidnappers were arrested from their haven in Obelle Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State while a victim in their custody was freed.

Whereas a local vigilante in Obelle said they burst a hideout in their area freed the victim, Mr Martins, arrested three suspects and handed them over to the police.

The State Police Command on its own account said its men following intelligence stormed the Obelle community and rescued the kidnap victim and arrested the suspects.

Speaking on the development earlier, the youth president of the Obelle community, Amadi Richard-Uchechukwu, and the Chief Security Officer of Obelle, Charles Martins, named the suspects as Oluwa Segun-Ibrahim, Vincent Sunday and Worlu Ekenne, adding that they arrested the suspects.

They hinted that the suspects kidnapped a bolt driver simply identified as Martins in Port Harcourt and moved him to their community.

Richard-Uchechukwu explained that members of the local vigilante and youths from the community had observed wrong moves and trailed the suspected kidnappers to an uncompleted building in Omusukwuta village in Obelle community where they kept their victim.

He said: “These are the kidnappers that kidnapped somebody from Agip and brought them to Obelle because they think our community is now a dumping ground for kidnappers to give us a bad name.

“They think they can kidnap people to this Community and go free. To their surprise, the reverse has been the case. They kidnapped somebody from Agip roundabout and came to drop the person at Obelle to spoil the name of Obelle people.

“They youths and the vigilante in Obelle based on intelligence arrested the three persons. Why this has happened is to prove that Obelle people are non-violent.

“This is a warning that anyone who comes to Obelle to perpetrate evil will be exposed. We will hand them over to the police for prosecution because Obelle people are law-abiding.”

During interrogation, the suspects said: “I am Vincent Sunday. I am from Obelle. We kidnapped somebody in Port Harcourt. We kidnapped him at Agip junction we brought the person to Obelle and Obelle OSPAC and youths arrested us. I am Ibrahim Oluwasegun from Ondo State. I am Ekene Worlu from Eliozu in Obio/Akpor LGA.”

But, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement later yesterday, said police arrested the suspects.

She said: “On Tuesday 10th January 2023 at about 0800hrs, based on credible intelligence that on Monday 9th January 2023 at about 2030hrs, there were strange movements at Obelle Community in Emohua LGA of Rivers State.

“The Rumuji Police Division mobilized Patrol Teams and raided the uncompleted building that was being used as a criminal hideout.

“Three of the abductors; Vincent Sunday ‘M’, aged 25yrs from Rumuji, Ekene Micheal ‘M’, aged 29yrs from Eliozu, and Mohammed Oluwasegun ‘M’, aged 20yrs from Ondo State were arrested.

“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to reducing crime and criminality in all its forms to a bare minimum.”