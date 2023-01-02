By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives on Monday killed a notorious terrorists leader, Ibrahim Dangawo while repelling an attack on its Magama “Nipping Point” along Jibia-Katsina Road.

One AK-47 rifle along with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition as well as money among other exhibits were recovered from the assailants in the process.

Dangawo’s gang are suspected to be responsible for the attack and killing of DSP Abdulkadir Rano, the former Divisional Police Officer in charge of Jibia LGA killed last year.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement however noted that two of its officers sustained gunshot wounds and are undergoing treatment.

Recoverd ammunition

As contained in the statement, Dangawo and his gang attacked the checkpoint around 4:30 am on Monday but were subdued by police operatives after a fierce gun duel in which many of the hoodlums were injured.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the terrorists. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Gambo said.