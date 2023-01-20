.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, have killed one armed robbery suspect in a gun battle, following the murder of a Keke rider.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, added that one other suspect had been arrested with gunshot injuries by the operatives in connection with the murder.

The statement read: “On 16/01/2023 at 1700hrs, the DPO Owvian Aladja Police station, Aliyu Shaba, received a distress call that a male corpse was found at the expressway near Ujevwu Junction in Udu LGA.

“Acting on this information, he detailed detectives to the scene where the corpse later identified as Efe Peter, 26 years old, a native of Egiegi community, who was shot by some armed robbers, who carted away his tricycle.

“The corpse was evacuated and taken to the mortuary. On the same day, a good spirited individual reported at the station that the deceased was his tricycle rider, and the tricycle has a tracking device installed on it.

“It was on this information that the operatives again swung into action, trailed and located the tricycle to Warri/Sapele Road by Mercy City Church, where the robbers on sighting the police opened fire in a bid to escape and the police responded accordingly.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralized, while the other suspect, who sustained a serious gunshot injury was arrested.

“He confessed to the murder of the deceased and revealed that his other gang members were one Kparobo ‘m,’ Smally Macaiver ‘m’ and progress ‘m’ all residing in Ekpan.

“One cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, one cartridge and two expended cartridges were recovered while the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died while receiving treatment.

The effort is on to arrest the other gang members.”