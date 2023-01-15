.

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have killed a bandit, arrested 2 and recovered arms including a locally fabricated General Purpose Machine Gun ( GPMG) in Kaduna communities.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command,DSP Muhammad Jalige who confirmed the incidents on Sunday, said the operatives engaged the bandits in one of the communities and thwarted their attempt to kidnap citizens.

According to him, “in furtherance of its unceasing and unrelenting onslaught against criminal elements and hoodlums the Kaduna State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough as operatives attached to Rigachikun Division on 14th January 2023 at about 0100hours received a distressed call that armed bandits have invaded the residence of one Umar Ibrahim m at Amana Maimadachi village with the view to carrying out their nefarious activities.”

” Upon receipt of the distress report, the crack operatives alongside other local security stakeholders swiftly mobilized and moved to the location where they engaged the bandits and thwarted their attempt to kidnap law-abiding citizens. In the tactically executed operation, one of the armed bandits clad in military camouflage uniform was neutralized, while others escaped with serious gunshot injuries. A serviceable AK47 rifle loaded with four (4) rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralized bandit.”

“In a related development, Operatives of the Command attached to Saminaka Division acted on credible information and launched a successful operation on the 13th January 2023 at Warsa Piti Area of Saminaka Lere LGA where they arrested two bandits, namely; Dauda Yusuf ‘m’ 35yrs, and Sani Ibrahim ‘m’ 30yrs. When a thorough search was conducted on them, a locally fabricated GPMG rifle with its six (6) rounds of live ammunition and a Dane gun were equally recovered.”

“Upon preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to the ownership of the weapons and are currently assisting the Police in investigation at the end of which they will be charged to court.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command CP Y.A Ayoku while lauding the commitment of the operatives in these and other operations across the State, has ordered for rigorous patrol of the general area to arrest the fleeing wounded bandits and a thorough investigation of those arrested as well as checkmate their criminal activities,” he said.