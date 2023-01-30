.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Police Command, Monday, said its operatives killed two suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Udu Local Government Area and arrested a suspect who specialises in stealing of power-generating sets in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the State.

The Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “On 26/01/2023, the DPO Ovwian Aladja received information that two members of a dreaded armed robbery/kidnapping gang were sighted at a club in Udu LGA, the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba swiftly mobilized and led police operatives, stormed the club where one of the suspect was arrested.

“Suspect immediately confessed to be a member of an armed robbery/kidnapping gang, he then led the operatives to their hideout in Udu where the police operatives were engaged in a serious gun duel by his gang members.

“During the gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralized by the operatives. The suspect arrested at the club was fatally wounded in the cross fire while other members of the gang escaped.

“One AK47 rifle and twenty-seven (27) rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered. The injured suspect gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital. Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

“Similarly, operatives of raiders squad deployed to Oghara on directives of the CP, on 29/01/2023 raided a suspected cultists hideout at the back of oghara Grammer school and recovered one AK47 rifle, one double barrel gun and cartridges.

“In another development, sequel to the incessant complaints received by the Command on the activities of hoodlums who break into people’s houses and steal their generators, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ issued a marching order to DPOs especially within the Asaba metropolis to fish out the perpetrators or risk being removed as a DPO.

“Acting on this directives, the DPO GRA gathered intelligence that led to the arrest of one Titus Sunday ‘m’ aged 49yrs in Portharcourt. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to be part of the syndicate that specializes in stealing generators within the Asaba metropolis, and he led operatives to Awka, where one 220KVA generator stolen along Mariam Babangida way Asaba was recovered.

“The suspect on 29/01/2023 also led operatives to their hideout in Asaba, and seven other suspected stolen sound-proof generators were also recovered. Manhunt for the other members is ongoing.”