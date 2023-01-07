By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Men of the Plateau State Police Command on Friday night foiled an attempt by suspected kidnappers to whisk away the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda.

The Speaker was said to have been trailed at about 20 minutes past 11 pm by the armed men in an ash-colored Honda CR-V to his residence at the Federal Low-cost in Jos but the attempt by the three occupants of the vehicle to enter his house and kidnap him was aborted by the Police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rantya Division, SP Ayuba Iliya and his men who joined forces with the men on guard duty to repelled the intruders.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO who confirmed the incident said, “The aggressive fight against crime and criminality has continued to frustrate the evil and dastardly act of men of the underworld in the State through the effective and proactive crime prevention strategies put in place by the chief crime buster of the State, CP Bartholomew Onyeka.

“The brilliant strategy designed by the Commissioner of Police has yielded enormous and laudable operational successes in recent times. This time around, it has assisted greatly in foiling a kidnapping attempt on the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Yakubu Sanda.

“On 06/01/2023 at about 2320hrs while the Speaker arrived at his residence at Federal Low-cost in Jos, three unidentified gunmen operating in an Ash colored CR-V Jeep trailed him to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him but their mission was made impossible by the intrepid police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rantya Division, SP Ayuba Iliya and his men who joined forces with the men on guard duty and repelled the evil act.

“However, the Command is making a concerted effort to track down the fleeing suspects and get them arrested.



The Plateau Police boss uses this medium to thank members of the public for showing concern about the happenings in their various communities and volunteering to give timely information to the Police for prompt action.

He urges residents of the State to go about their lawful businesses as the Police are already doing a lot to ensure the safety of all.”