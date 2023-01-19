By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Police in Rivers State have dispelled the reports that a twin explosion rocked the political campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Rivers State attended by its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, and others.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in Port Harcourt, said there was no explosion at the venue of the rally, adding that the party fared peacefully.

Iringe-Koko explained that fracas had ensued around the venue of the rally by that it was between members of the community that owned the playground rented by the APC for the campaign.