By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that one Agbo Godwin has been knocked down by an angry road user along Ring Road, Ibadan, which led to his death.

A press statement on Friday, by the state’s Police Command made available to Vanguard, indicated that the deceased was knocked down by one Aseoye Adekunle following an initial argument that ensued between them.

The statement said Adekunle became very angry after being overtaken by the deceased while driving in his Lexus SUV with Reg No. EKY 337 EL l, along High Court/Ring road.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, who at the time was riding an unregistered Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle dangerously overtook the suspect’s vehicle at a point of negotiation, leading to the initial provocation on the part of the suspect leading to a verbal exchange of insults from both parties.

The case which was earlier transferred to Iyaganku Divisional Police Headquarters on grounds of jurisdictional competence has since been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams to be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspect, according to the Police statement, will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“The Oyo State Police Command under the amiable leadership of CP Adebowale Williams psc (+), FDC maintains a highly responsive and proactive stance towards Professionalism, discipline, respect for the right of citizens and the rule of law.”

“On Friday, 06/01/2023 at about 2030hrs, One Agbo Emmanuel (Brother to the Deceased) reported a case of a fatal motor accident involving his younger brother, one Agbo Godwin ‘m’ aged 32yrs (Now Deceased) and Adeoye Adekunle ‘m’ age 37yrs who ran over his Brother with his LEXUS SUV with REG.NO EKY 337 EL along High Court/Ring road after an argument had earlier ensued between them.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased, who at the time was riding an unregistered BAJAJ BOXER MOTORCYCLE dangerously overtook the Suspect’s vehicle at a point of negotiation, leading to the initial provocation on the part of the suspect and this immediately transited into a verbal exchange of insults from both parties.”

“Overwhelmed with rage, the Suspect, Adeoye Adekunle charged, chased and eventually knocked the deceased to death along Ring-Road axis, Ibadan.”

“Worthy of note is that though the case was first reported at OLUYOLE Divisional Police Headquarters, it had to be transferred to Iyaganku Divisional Police Headquarters on grounds of Jurisdictional competence, a major factor in any investigative procedure.”

“Consequential to Scientific findings and other forensic evidence gathered, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Williams has since ordered that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

“The Suspect would be charged to court upon completion of diligent investigations. Further developments will be communicated accordingly, please,” the Police statement concluded.