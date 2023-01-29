.

Police in Enugu State has burst a criminal gang’s hideout on Onitsha Road, Enugu where they recovered two assault rifles, one English-made and one locally-fabricated pump action gun.

They also recovered one double-barrelled gun, 349 live ammunition of 7.62mm calibre, 25 live cartridges, a hammer, one battle axe head, four machetes, two bottles of perfumes and objects suspected to be charms.

The operatives also recovered a tricycle which was earlier reportedly snatched by the gang at gunpoint at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw in Enugu on Jan. 27.

A police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated in Enugu on Sunday that the sting operation was conducted on the same day the criminals snatched the tricycle.

He stated that a member of the gang, Chinenye Nwadike (32), a native of Mbaitoli in Imo, but resident in Enugu was arrested at the hideout while others escaped with bullet wounds.