Gunmen have killed four persons in the Eziani community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen stormed the community at Nzomiwu street on Tuesday and started shooting into the air.

The victims of the attack included three males and a pregnant female.

While the motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained, eyewitnesses said the gunmen fled the scene after killing the victims.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack in a statement.

Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, told Channels Television that the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.

He said, “Police/military operations have been intensified in Ihiala and its neighbouring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani, Ihiala, recovered lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene.

“Preliminary information revealed that the criminal elements armed with Ak47, started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, unfortunately, bullets hit four unarmed civilians. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.”

Ikenga added that the police authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, assuring that further development will be communicated to the public.