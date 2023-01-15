Late Rev. Father Isaac Achi killed by bandits in Niger state on Sunday

The Police in Niger said they deployed reinforcements to track down the suspected killers of Catholic Priest, Very Rev. Fr. Issac Achi of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday issued by DSP Wasiu Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state.

According to the statement, “On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area.

“Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burned to death.

“A colleague of the Rev. Father, identified as Father Collins, was equally shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Ogundele Ayodeji had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as an investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced.”

It said that the police tactical teams attached to Kaffin-Koro Division were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

Abiodun said that the lifeless body of the late Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, had condemned the dastardly act in a statement.

CAN called on the three tiers of government to do more in securing lives and property in the state and urged the authorities to apprehend the suspected killers.