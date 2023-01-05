The Kano State Police Command on Thursday said 61 suspected political thugs had been arrested in its efforts to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality, especially during political campaigns.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mamman Dauda, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, in Kano.

According to him, the arrest was made in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali-Baba, to ensure a peaceful election process and tackle the menace of political thugs.

“The suspects were arrested on Jan. 4, during political campaign clearance operations conducted during a political activity at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano,” he said

He said items recovered from the suspects include 33 Knives, eight Cutlasses, four Scissors, a parcel and 117 wraps of suspected Indian hemp.

Other items include three bottles of Suck and Die, 500 Exol Tablets and a bunch of charms.

The commissioner said all the suspects would be charged in court.

Dauda added that prior to the clearance operation, a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and a Peace Summit involving all critical stakeholders were held.

“Election stakeholders meetings were also held at Area Commands and Divisional Police Offices level.

“Political party leaders and candidates promised to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the state for a safer and more secure election process,” he said.

Dauda commended the people of the state, other security agencies, the media, vigilante groups and Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation.

“Currently, with a low crime rate and peaceful atmosphere in the state, the command will continue to remain steadfast in safeguarding lives and property in the state,” he assured.