…burning down of station

By Wole Mosadomi

Niger State Police Command has arrested 33 suspects over the killing of the village head of Lambata, Alh Mohammed Abdulsafur, and the burning down of a police station.

14 of the irate youths had allegedly stormed the residence of the village head two weeks ago and inflicted serious injuries on him and his younger brother, Ibrahim Mohammed, for inexplicable reasons.

While the village head was later confirmed dead in hospital, his younger brother escaped with fatal injuries.

Police operatives, led by Area Commander Suleja and who swung into action immediately to unravel the cause of the violence, conducted a house-to-house search during which some of the suspects were arrested.

A statement by a spokesman for the Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects had made confessional statements over the incident.

The other 19 suspects were arrested for burning down Kafin-Koro Police Station in protest over the killing of Catholic Reverend Isaac Achi.

Police said,”During the protest, the rampaging youths conspired amongst themselves and invaded Kaffin-Koro Police Divisional Hqtrs with dangerous weapons such as sticks, stones, bottles, large quantities of PMS (petrol), and other weapons and, without any provocation from the police who were even ready to protect them for a peaceful protest, the youths proceeded to the station and set the Divisional Hqtrs building ablaze where four motor vehicles and ten motorcycles were burnt, including valuable public documents.

During interrogation, the irate leader identified all the suspects who were part of the crime, and equally mentioned about 28 other suspects who are presently at large”.