Veteran dancehall/reggae artist Anthony B and Reggae Vibes Music is set for the first annual staging of Black and Proud Concert, a live reggae music experience celebrating black culture and history. The Concert will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Club Amazura in Queens, New York.

“We are excited to announce the very first staging of Black and Proud Concert,” says Anthony B. I’ve been working on this for quite some time now. Putting this event together, I wanted to ensure patrons can come out and have a grand time and enjoy good reggae music.”

The Concert will feature special musical guests such as Turbulence, Pressure, Kabaka Pyramid, and Perfect Giddimani, with more acts to be announced. Adding to the entertainment lineup is the famed New York City dancehall sound system duo from HOT 97 Massive B- Bobby Konders and Jabba will be on the turntables to keep the crowd entertained along with Mountain Lion Sound. Irie Jam Radio/The Bridge 99FM and media personality Dubbmaster Chris will carry out hosting duties with backing band GennaRoots Band.

The concept for the Black & Proud Concert was purposefully chosen to be celebrated in February – a month recognized and observed as Reggae Month and Black History Month worldwide. “Black and Proud” came from Anthony B’s single, released in 2020 via Reggae Vibes Music.

“We aim to deliver a great show packed with exciting performances from the stellar lineup of artists. Additionally, we urge people to come out and support the movement based on the theme of the concert” Marlon Folkes – Head of Reggae Vibes Music.

Nigerian-American-based Media specialist, Akeju who doubles as founder of Prime Music Partners described the event as a unique and great platform to encourage and celebrate African talents.