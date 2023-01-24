Professor Izam (middle) during the press briefing

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos is set to graduate a total of 1,352 students as the institution holds its 6th and 7th combined convocation ceremony this weekend, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Yohanna Izam, disclosed.

Professor Izam who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, during a pre-convocation briefing at the campus in Bokkos said 13 students graduated with first-class honour degrees even as three eminent Nigerians would be awarded Honourary Doctorate Degrees.

According to him, “This will be the last of the convocation ceremonies that will hold during my tenure which will end one month away from now. The convocation ceremony will feature the award of Honorary Doctorate Degrees to three notable Nigerians ie Professor Ochapa Onazi, Chairman of the Implementation Committee for the establishment of Plateau State University and pioneer Chairman of the Governing Council.

“Professor Jonah Elaigwu, foremost Middle Belt educationist, and Dr. Dere Awosika, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Access Bank Nigeria limited and a Pharmacist of note. At this convocation ceremony, we will be graduating 658 students for the 2018/2019 academic session and 694 for the 2019/2022 academic session, bringing the total to 1,352.

“Of this number, the 2018/2019 academic session has six first-class honour degrees, 159 second-class upper honour degrees, 366 second-class lower honour degrees, 125 third-class honour degrees, and two pass degrees. For the 2019/2020 academic session, we have seven first-class honour degrees, 193 second-class upper honour degrees, 243 second-class lower honour degrees, 127 third-class honour degrees, and four pass degrees.

“The convocation ceremony will be preceded by the convocation lecture titled: “Education: The foundation for peace, unity and economic development,” to be delivered by Professor Nanven Gambo, the Vice Chancellor of Karl Kumm University.”

He added that notable projects which included the Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Post Graduate School, proposed Faculty of Agriculture, and the PLASU Rock Garden, which seeks to speak to the environmental beauty nature has endowed on PLASU would be commissioned.

The VC further stated efforts have been intensified to address security challenges that hitherto faced the University community and appealed to credible members of the public to partner with the institution to provide hostels and quarters for the students and members of staff.