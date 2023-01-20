The Agwom Izere

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The First Class Chief of the Izere Nation in Plateau State, the Agwom Izere, HRH Isaac Wakili who was kidnapped in his palace at Shere, Jos East local government area of the State in the early hours of Friday had been rescued.

The Traditional ruler was kidnapped at about 2:00 am on Friday, multiple sources in the area who declined to be named confirmed the incident as one of them said one person who attempted to interfere while the kidnappers were operating was killed.

However, some hours after the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the monarch has been rescued and two suspects arrested while the investigation is in progress.

He said, “He has been rescued please and two kidnap suspects arrested. The investigation is still in progress, please.”