By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Yet to be ascertained number of people lost their lives along the Panyam-Mangu road in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State as they were returning from Pankshin local government area where the People’s Democratic Party, PDP rounded up its Zonal campaign.

The mostly young victims were conveyed in a heavy-duty vehicle that overturned near the Panyam bridge leading to the deaths of some even as many others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospitals.

The tragic incident marred the rally which had ended successfully and the massive crowd was dispersing to their destinations.

The Party’s stalwarts assisted in conveying the injured to the hospitals.

However, Mangna Wamyil on behalf of the Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, BCM Media who confirmed the incident said, “On a sad note, a truck conveying some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), from the gubernatorial campaigns flag-off and zonal rally of the Central Zone, Plateau State, in Pankshin, had an accident this evening after the rally, around Jwak Village, just before Panyam Bridge, Mangu Local Government Area.

“The supporters who are mostly young people, sustained injuries of varying proportions, while some regrettably lost their lives. The governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (BCM), is deeply saddened by the unfortunate event and is currently involved in evacuating those severely injured from different hospitals in Mangu to Jos, where they would hopefully receive better attention and care.

“While we appreciate all first responders who are currently assisting with the evacuation effort, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by the sad event. May the souls of those we lost rest in peace. More details would be communicated subsequently.”