…He didn’t purchase form to contest – Party

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau Central Senatorial Candidate for the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 elections, Melchior Gowon has given his Party three days to publicly correct what he termed “mischievous” substitution of his for that of Chief Garba Pwul SAN as the Party’s candidate for the Plateau Central Senatorial zone.

Recall that the programme of events during the Party’s Presidential campaign rally held last Friday in Jos had the name and picture of Chief Pwul as the Party’s candidate for the seat but the list from INEC has Gowon as the candidate of the Party for the same seat.

To protest the development, Gowon, who spoke with journalists in Jos on Sunday described such as fraudulent as he said, “I am here to express my protest to the publication in the magazine of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally, Jos 2023 circulated at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos on the 20th January 2023 titled ‘A new Nigeria is possible’.

“This is a conspiracy against me and the interest of the people of Plateau Central Zone. It is my picture and name that are supposed to be in the magazine not that of Chief Garba Pwul SAN. Every Nigerian should Google the INEC portal and see the INEC final list of candidates nominated by the 18 political parties for all elections published and posted on 4th October 2022 for the forth-coming 2023 general elections.

“You would noticed that the Senatorial Candidate for the Labour Party for the Plateau Central Zone is Melchior Mukilama Gowon, that is me and not one Chief Garba Pwul SAN”.

Gowon further stated that he would take every legal step to stop and correct the falsehood which he said is an attempt to mislead his teaming supporters.

He stated, “I call on Labour Party Plateau State Chapter, the Mobilization Committee of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally 2023, and the National Headquarters of the Party to take immediate steps within three days from this press briefing to come out and renounce and correct this mischievous publication/fake news, particularly the picture and name of Chief Garba Pwul SAN at page 11 of the program of the event which runs contrary to the INEC final list published on the 4th of October 2022 containing my name as submitted to the Commission by the Labour Party on the 17th day of June 2022.

“Failure to do so will leave me with no alternative but to ask my lawyers to institute an action in the appropriate court in Nigeria. I believe that a new Nigeria is possible only when there is justice and not injustice. I also believe that justice brings peace but injustice brings chaos.”

However, the State Chairman of the LP, Hon. Grace Zamfara denied Gowon as she told Vanguard on the phone that “He did not buy the form, we will know how to handle the case that INEC published his name, he was in our Party before but now, I don’t even know whether he is still in politics.”