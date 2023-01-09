…Only credible leadership can reverse trend

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged citizens of the State to allow him and his political Party in the forthcoming elections to offer credible leadership and bring the State out of its current socioeconomic woes.

Mutfwang disclosed the State’s debt burden is standing at over N200bn and only purposeful leadership would drive the process and ensure the enabling environment for the State to bring solutions that would guarantee a better deal for the people.

He spoke on Monday during a courtesy visit to the State leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ at the Union’s secretariat in Jos.

Barr. Mutfwang assured the people that if given the chance to win the election, he won’t be having a tea party as he is aware of the enormous responsibility he has to tackle issues headlong and bring benefits to the people.

The candidate who is set to commence his campaign on Tuesday, said, “… By the grace of God, we are coming on board to offer Plateau people credible leadership, this is key to progress in society. Over the last couple of years since PDP excited power, Plateau has lost leadership, our security situation has deteriorated our economy has plummeted because there has not been the kind of leadership that will drive the process and create the enabling environment for our people to bring ideas that can address the challenges and offer solutions.

“We are offering ourselves for the people to consider and accept us for the opportunity to be able to lead from the front, we intend to confront the problems with boldness, with clarity, we have the capacity, we have the competence to provide the kind of leadership Plateau people have been yearning for.

“As of today, Plateau has a debt burden of over N200bn, coming into government in 2023, we are not coming for a tea party, we are conscious that we are coming in to bear a serious responsibility and this we will take headlong for the benefit of the people…”

However, the State NUJ Chairman, Paul Jatau promised the Union’s support and wished Barr. Mutfwang and his campaign team well in their endeavor.