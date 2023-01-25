Tinubu and Shettima

…says all’s not well with APC in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A group, Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has inaugurated its campaign coordinators for the 17 local government areas of Plateau State with a task on them to work and ensure Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima win the 2023 Presidential election.

Speakers at the event which was held in Jos on Monday including Barr. Umar Shittien, Shem Damisa, Sunday Biggs, Silas Vem and others urged the coordinators to ensure that they embark on a door-to-door campaign to mobilize people at the grassroots to vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

In his goodwill message, a Party stalwart, Barr. Umar Shittien urged the people to understand that the Muslim/Muslim ticket is nothing but a strategy to win the election as “religion is irrelevant in politics,” but expressed worry about the state of the All Progressives Congress, APC the State saying, “all is not well with the APC in Plateau State.”

He urged the leadership of the Party to resolve grievances before the election because “no one goes to war with a divided house, you will only have a divided victory.”

According to him, “The leader of APC in Nigeria is President Buhari and we know how disciplined he is. Let us be fair, choosing a Presidential running mate from the North East who is a Muslim is not based on religion but based on who can perform. We must stand our ground as members of APC to ensure victory.”

He lamented that the scenario that worked against the People’s Democratic Party, in Plateau State in 2014/2015 is also playing out ahead of the 2023 general elections hence the need for stakeholders in the APC in Plateau State to ensure fairness, equity, and justice in their dealings with members of the Party.

The Coordinator of the group, Hon. Alphonsus Longap, who inaugurated the coordinators stated that the ICC is an independent group committed to Tinubu/Shettima’s victory during the elections and urged Party faithful to approach the elections with a unity of purpose, win the elections, then sort out its internal differences as “the party cannot afford to lose any office to the opposition.”

Yakubu Tamai from Bokkos local government area who spoke on behalf of his colleagues appreciated their appointment and promised to work for the success of the Party.