By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Sixteen survivors of Saturday’s truck crash close to Panyam have been discharged from various health facilities in Mangu town where they received treatment.

An update from Yiljap Abraham, Director, Directorate of Media and Publicity Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council shows that “13 were discharged from Nissi Dominus hospital. Three patients are still on admission to this facility. One had undergone surgery and is reported to be in stable condition. One was referred to JUTH. At Infinity Hospital also in Mangu, two were discharged while one was discharged from Nanret clinic.

“The Jos University Teaching Hospital continues to hold and attend to the highest number of the injured. It has 29 of the injured from Saturday’s crash still on admission and 16 from the Bisichi bus crash when they were travelling to Shendam for the Southern Zone flag-off last Tuesday. Surgeries have continued to be performed on those seriously injured. But the rest are stable and recovering well. At the Mangu Cottage hospital, many families have continued to claim corpses of their members and have performed funeral rites.”

However, a non-profit organization YIAVHA Nigeria has called for caution as the nation approaches the 2023 elections as its Executive Director, Pwakim Choji expresses sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in the Saturday incident.

In a statement issued in Jos, he said, “In a demonstration of grief and as a mark of honour to the young people who were involved in a ghastly road accident on the evening of Saturday 14 January 2023 near the Panyam bridge in Plateau state after coming back from a campaign rally, YIAVHA Nigeria, expresses sympathy with the immediate family, Plateau state and all those who mourn the demise of these young Nigerians who in every sense have the potential that would have added value to the development of humanity in general.

“YIAVHA Nigeria is pleased about the role of young people in the 2023 elections where their actions shape the prospects of the elections to be peaceful and participatory. While considering the significance of this feat towards building a strong democratic culture, the organization encourages that all political actions towards the elections should be guided along the path of safety and security as the elections themselves are not worth the life of any Nigerian.

“Precautionary measures should be put in place to reduce the vulnerability that comes with election campaigns in Nigeria. If we are to learn from past experiences which have been an attitude across political party rallies across each election cycle right from the return of democracy in 1999, there should be adequate first aid equipment and medical provisions, safe driving measures, and car loading guidelines, security personnel, amongst others to ensure that, elections are devoid of actions that threaten the lives of those who participate for the good of the country and humanity…

“We would like to call on parents, other opinion moulders, and the media to encourage people to take advantage of the window period provided by INEC to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC). This should be in honor of our democracy and those who have fallen victims of building the society to the level that it is.”