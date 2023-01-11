By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang has urged citizens of the State to vote for all candidates standing for elections on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has failed the State on all sides.

Senator Jang who spoke on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaign in the Plateau Senatorial zone held at Shendam the headquarters of the zone reminded the people that the ruling party from the federal to the State governments has not benefited the state in any way.

He said, “We made a mistake in the past, we have a President and Governor who are from the All Progressives Congress, APC but what have they done for Plateau? Lalong has no legacy, Plateau should come back to the PDP, APC has failed to redeem the pledge they made to the people… PDP has never lost the Presidential elections in Plateau State, vote all our candidates from top to bottom…, our candidates are Godfearing people.”

Similarly, the Party’s governorship candidate in the State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said the time has come for the people to decide because everyone is tired of insecurity, kidnapping, and lack of access to potable water hence the need to say enough is enough.

He also called on citizens to vote out APC and not reward failure by giving their votes to Governor Simon Lalong who is vying for the Senate seat of the zone saying “If one fails, there is no promotion, Lalong has failed and does not deserve to get the Senatorial seat. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives is from Wase but there is nothing to show… If you don’t kill APC, you will kill democracy, if you kill APC, you will save democracy, APC is a visitor in Plateau State, vote PDP in all the positions during the elections.”

The Director General of the Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Chief Letep Dabang who is a former State APC Chairman reiterated that having gone on campaigns for the APC and heard all the promises Governor Lalong made to the people and has not fulfilled, the people should vote PDP at all levels to end the deceit of the APC and right the wrongs of the past.

However, goodwill messages were received at the event from party stalwarts including Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Amb. Bagudu Hirse, Senator Istifanus Gyang, Hon. Beni Lar, Hon. Kemi Nshe, Napoleon Bali, a representative of the PLWDs, among others.

Meanwhile, the PDP Deputy Chairman, Southern Zone, Hon. Simon Domle presented the representatives of the decampees from the APC to the impressive crowd as Hon. Dio Lamul who is the Southern zone coordinator of the campaign council assured that some would take the lead in voting PDP in all the elective positions during the elections.