Ex-agitators and former Youth Leaders of Isoko ethnic Nationality, under the auspices of Generals of Isoko Nation have passed a confidence vote on the Coalition of Eleven Isoko Youth Groups convened by, Mr. Iteveh Nur’ Ekpokpobe and Mr. Karo Edor who have been at the fore for the recognition of Isoko Nation in the pipeline surveillance contract of the federal government.

The group, Generals of Isoko Nation, also called on the attention of the Presidency, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and the Management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to the attempts of some individuals who aim to hijack the Isoko pipeline surveillance contract and undermine the efforts of the Isoko Youths Coalition.

This was contained in a communiqué issued and signed by General Julius Mallam-Obi, General Lucky Palama, General Othuke Omoro, General Awo Umukoro, General Sam Uyeri, in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, after an emergency meeting.

“In 1998 when we shut down five flow stations in protest to the marginalization of Isoko Nation, our aim was to push for the development of our land, that aim has not changed. Instead, we have resorted to intellectual engagement, not because we are afraid of violence. But today, those who have fomented troubles leading to the economic woes of Nigeria are rewarded and respected while those of us who have embraced peace are relegated to the background. This cannot continue.

“We are perturbed by what we term ‘deliberate attempt by the Federal Government to undermine the autonomy of Isoko Nation’ in the award of pipeline surveillance contract to stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region.

“Hence, we hereby commend the efforts of the Coalition of Eleven Isoko Youth Groups convened by our illustrious sons, Mr. Iteveh Nurudeen Ekpokpobe and Mr. Karo Edor who have been at the fore for the recognition of Isoko Nation.”

“We also commend the Nigerian Senate for its due diligence in listening to the plight and positions of the coalition and by extension adjudicating over the matter altogether. Nevertheless, we are concerned by several interests who are proving to be clogs in the wheel of progress of the struggle for Isoko Liberation.”

We believe that a successful pipeline surveillance contract will bring numerous benefits to the Isoko people, including job opportunities and economic development as this can only be achieved if the contract is awarded to the right company and the process is free from exploitation and corruption.

It is imperative that you are observant of those who are trying to exploit the opportunities provided by the contract with intentions that are not in line with the welfare of the Isoko people. Isoko nation is hereby distancing itself from the self-acclaimed Mayor Of Urhobo that Isoko and Urhobo are two different ethnic groups, so the so-called Mayor should keep Isoko out of his personal schemes.

“It has come to our attention that this individual has been using the name of the Isoko people to further his political agenda and personal interests without our consent or approval. This is a gross misrepresentation of our nation and we firmly reject it. We would like to emphasize that Isoko and Urhobo are two separate and distinct ethnic groups, each with their own unique cultural and historical heritage.

“The Isoko people have always maintained a cordial relationship with our neighboring ethnic groups, including the Urhobo, and we have always sought to promote unity and peaceful coexistence amongst all ethnic groups in the region.

“We would like to make it clear that the Isoko people have no involvement in the political struggles of the self-proclaimed Mayor of Urhobo and we do not support any actions or statements that may cause division or unrest in our communities.

“We implore the self-proclaimed Mayor of Urhobo to refrain from using the name of the Isoko people for his personal gain, and to respect our right to self-determination.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to extend a hand of friendship and cooperation to all ethnic groups in the region, as we believe that our common interests and goals are best served through mutual respect.” The communiqué read.