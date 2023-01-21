The leadership and members of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A Saturday rose from a well-attended meeting, in Ughelli North Delta State to endorse the leadership of the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro who is the National Coordinator of the group.

This, according to group, is to encourage His Excellency, who is in the process of getting the Federal Government award the security surveillance contract of OML30 and OML34 rightfully to ex-militants, youths and persons of Urhobo and Isoko extractions.

The meeting was held at the instance of the National Coordinator of the Coalition, Akpodoro was to give credence to the legislative summons by the National Assembly to the executive over the contract awarded. The group described the summon as plausible and a show of the willingness by lawmakers to get to the root of the matter.

It asked the lawmakers to probe the contract awarded and why it was awarded to the characters and persons it was awarded in flagrant disregard for the agreement reached with the team who fought Avengers to a stand still.

The group alleged that those behind the bombings of pipelines have become the beneficiaries of the contracts to secure what they destroyed.

His Excellency Akpodoro had earlier raised issues over the contract allegedly awarded by proxy through the National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC to Zane Energy, Jimmy Omo-Agege’s Company.

The ex-militants at the brainstorming session Chaired by His Excellency Akpodoro holds that such contract is against the spirit and letter of the Amnesty Programme stating that, the act establishing the programme gives the right of first refusal of such contract to ex-militants and in this case, the contract awarding authority flouted that provision.

Secondly, the communique condemned the attitude of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation LTD , NNPCL for ignoring calls to retrieve the wrongfully awarded contract and award same to the ex-agitators of Urhobo and Isoko land through His Excellency, Akpodoro who the group described in glowing terms.

The group noted that ex-militant on the OML 30 and OML34 corridors are grumbling for being shortchanged and warned that should the NNPCL carries with its “lackadaisical and reckless attitude of playing ostrich, damning the consequences of its action, the implication is that the youths may react in unsavoury manner, which may be very expensive for us all.”

The contract so awarded Zane Energy, the group noted, is to one individual without value chain in the life of the larger population whereas, the group is calling on all security agencies to prevail on the NNPCL and NPDC not to goad the youths into crisis, stating that they must award that contract rightfully to the ex-militants and not a ‘political jobber.’

“We are the people, who were used to executing the war against the Niger Delta Avengers, and we were promised the surveillance contract after our successful operations in the creeks, which was suicidal at the time.

“This group did its best at the time to push back the Avengers and bring peace in the Niger Delta region, nily wily, and that’s the peace we all are enjoying till date. The criminal elements, who were bombing our national patrimonies were the ones who won NNPCL bid for a job. It’s as bad as that. We are using this medium to call on the National Assembly and the authorities to do the needful by addressing this injustice now before we would all regret this avoidable wickedness,” the group stated.

Those at the meeting include Peter Aghogho-President Urhobo Youth Council (Abuja Chapter);

Comrade Terry Umukoro

representing Ughelli North;

Orhotohwo Nelson Emume

LGA- Ethiope East; Omamomor Pender Mary, Diamond Ovwiaro, Puma Ambrose and Takpor Lyster, representing, Udu Local Government Area.

According to the statement, others at the well attended meeting are:

Egbaluge Emojevwe, Uvwie local government area; Agberia Steve, representing Sapele; Wisdom Oghenemudia

LGA- Ethiope West and Chovwe Alibor –

LGA – Ughelli South.

Meanwhile, Joel Samuel,

Obaro Omorija, Felix Omorija,Esther Iko, Othuke Samuel, Eniforme Odo, Oghogho Ochora, Egwuwon Oreva, Victor Okporero, Uzezi Richard, Rose Omekudo, Dina Ighologbo, Egbroko Josephina, Omekudo Ighoja Jane, Miss Elizabeth Ochere.

Others at the meeting representing Isoko include but are not limited to: Sunday Olola, Obaro Egbroko, Samuel Egbroko, Friday Irobo, Okporino Lucky, Unuafe Onoriode and Samuel A. Note, Prince Solomon Akpotu, Vice President of Isoko Development Union, Abuja Branch, Engr Freeborn Itewo, Speaker of the Isoko National Youth Assembly, Abuja branch, Engr Itoje Oghenekaro, Financial Secretary of Isoko Development Union, Abuja branch and others.