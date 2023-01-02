.

An ex-militant group, Isourhobo Bombers, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria to address what it described as a discriminative security surveillance contract awarded some individuals without recourse to ex-militants in Isoko and Urhobo lands to wit: OML 30 and OML 34.

The group led by ex-agitator, Major General Titus Deadman made this known in a statement sent to Vanguard, adding that, the FG has deceived the youths of Niger Delta region for too long and that the time has come for them to take their destiny in their hands.

General Deadman urged the Federal Government to within seven days of his statement, award them the contract for the security of pipeline surveillance in their respective domains, maintaining “the current contract award is discriminatory and totally unacceptable to ex-militants of Isoko and Urhobo extractions.”

“Also, the FG must end gas flaring in both Isoko and Urhobo lands, a development,” he noted, “No longer obtains in developed climes but that government in Nigeria have persistently paid lip service to ending what he described as dangerous flaring.”

According to him, “An ex-militant leader, who was sent to deceive them to stop the Niger Avengers in 2016 is on their wanted list of the group for allowing himself to be used by the FG to deceive the youths of the two nationalities.”

Deadman said, “All oil exploration activities in Isoko and Urhobo would be disrupted should the government fail to heed this call.

“Don’t push us back to the trenches again . Our sympathy goes to those oil workers, who may choose the path of defiance to this ultimatum. Withdraw this surveillance contract and re-award it evenly. To be forewarned is to be armed,” Deadman stated.