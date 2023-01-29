.

The Mayor of Urhoboland, who is also an ex-militant leader, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro said on Sunday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC have failed to honour an agreement reached with the Isourhobo Bombers, who suspended a 7-day ultimatum issued the Federal Government earlier this month.

Mayor Akpodoro stated this after a stakeholders meeting held in Port Harcourt in a statement sent to our correspondent, noting that the body language of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL and the MD NPDC, show clearly that they want the militants to attack OML30 and OML34 oil and gas facilities lying within Urhobo and Isoko lands for reasons best known to them.

Akpodoro wondered why the Federal Government agencies will “deliberately in a flagrant manner” sabotage efforts to promote peace in the Niger Delta region by honouring “a simple agreement voluntarily entered into with Isourhobo Bombers” which he noted, necessitated the suspension of the threat to bomb pipelines in both ethnic nations.

According to the Mayor, who said he interfaced on behalf of the militant group with personalities who acted as peacemakers on behalf of the FG to ensure that the threats of bombing oil facilities were lifted by the group while the authorities agreed to assuage the feelings of the militants by awarding a commensurate security surveillance contract to them to make up for the “wrongful award of that same contract to a politically exposed person” as against the dictates of the acts establishing the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP which confers entitlement of such contract on the ex-militants.

Pointedly, Akpodoro stated that the Interim Coordinator of the PAP, General Barry Ndiomu mid-wifed the peace talk that gave rise to the suspension of the 7-ultimatum as he secured the confidence of the Kyari and Zara on the matter only for the duo to back-pedalled in the agreement reached adding that such is irresponsible and speaks volume of ill intention to see the Niger Delta region on fire.

The duo of Kyari and Zara, Akpodoro noted, don’t want peace in the Niger Delta region for want of personal gains and at same time compromising national interest, stressing that Nigerians should know that if the militants choose to attack oil and gas facilities, it is due to the frustrations brought about by the hard-line positions of the “characters leading the NNPCL and NPDC.”

He further called on General Ndiomu (rtd.) to further pressure those he described as born to rules, to fulfil the promises they entered lest the militants go ahead with their threats of bombing oil facilities in Urhobo in Isoko and Urhobo lands, a development he said may undermine national peace.

Mayor Akpodoro noted that even the current volume of crude exportation, Nigeria is doubtfully meeting its OPEC quota noting that, bombing oil facilities on OML30 and OML34 may worsen the country’s foreign exchange and create more chaotic economic situations in the country due “the actions and inactions of Kyari and Zara.”

Recall that, the Isourhobo Bombers had threatened to bomb oil facilities in their demand for inclusion in the award of security surveillance contract which was allegedly awarded Zane Energy owned by the younger brother of the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Jimmy Omo-Agege, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The 7-day ultimatum was however lifted on the heels of the intervention of General Ndiomu (rtd.)after concession was allegedly made to award surveillance contract to leaders of the organisation, an agreement which is said to being breached.

“In fact, for inexplicable reasons, the duo of Zara and Kyari have refused to honour the dictates of the truce brokered by a man like the PAP Gen. Ndiomu. That, the self acclaimed owners of NNPCL and its subsidiaries refused to honour an agreement mid-wifed by Ndiomu, which means they are bent on setting our region on fire. As for me, I have pulled out from that damaged agreement, and let’s see where the lackadaisical attitude of Kyari and Zara takes us.

“They planned to ride roughshod on the collective sensibilities of the peacemakers and the concerned, but unfortunately, they have the ones who are practitioners of violence to contend with. In as much as Kyari and Zara reneged on their agreement, I personally have no regret listening to voiced of reason from Gen. Ndiomu, UPU leadership, and others who called for understanding on both sides.”